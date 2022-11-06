Joe Biden Says John Fetterman Will Help Him Ban ‘Assault Weapons’

President Joe Biden used a speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday to urge voters to support John Fetterman (D), pledging the U.S. Senate candidate would help him secure an “assault weapons” ban.

Biden said, “But here’s the deal: Public safety is why John got into public service in the first place. Oz won’t do a thing about guns. But John Fetterman will veto — with your votes, John Fetterman will be in the Senate and be able to help me add one more thing — what I got done when I was a senator: ban assault weapons.”

He continued, “Ban them! Ban them. Ban them. They have no place in America.”

Biden has been critical of numerous types of firearms, hinting or outright pushing various bans since ascending to the office of President.

For example, on September 19, 2022, Breitbart News reported Biden saying that the continued sale of “semiautomatic weapons is bizarre.”

He suggested “there is no rationale” for owning firearms like AR-15s, AK-47s, etc.

Biden ridiculed lawful gun owners on Friday evening during a fundraiser with Democrat elites in California. https://t.co/z6U9Vd11vY — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 12, 2022

On May 30, 2022, Breitbart pointed to Biden claiming a 9mm bullet will “blow the lung out of the body.”

Biden also placed 9mm pistols in the category of “high caliber weapons.”

On July 21, 2021, during his first year in office, Biden talked of banning 9mm pistols. He said, “The idea you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon, whether it’s a 9mm pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous. I’m continuing to push to eliminate the sale of those things.”

