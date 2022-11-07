Conservatives are standing up against the left’s big money effort pushing marijuana legalization in Arkansas, as the pro-legalization side spent millions the week leading up to the election.

Voters in the state will be deciding whether to not to approve of Issue No. 4, which is an amendment to essentially legalize marijuana in the state. Specifically, it is an amendment designed to “authorize the possession, personal use, and consumption of cannabis by adults, to authorize the cultivation and sale of cannabis by licensed commercial facilities, and to provide for the regulation of those facilities.”

According to recent figures, the pro-legalization side raised millions of dollars in support of its efforts and spent a whopping $12 million in the week leading up to the election alone.

Despite the left’s big money efforts, conservatives seem to be winning the war, as support for sweeping legalization has dropped off over the past few months after initially rising over the summer.

In February, for example 54 percent of likely Arkansas voters supported the the idea of legalizing marijuana for adults 21 and over. That figure rose in September, as 59 percent said they would vote for Issue 4, legalizing the possession and personal use of marijuana for adults. Just 29 percent said they were against it, and 13 percent remained undecided.

However, as Election Day has approached, political figures and groups against the measure spoke out more. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), for example, said in September that he is voting “NO” on the issue, citing the trend of recreational marijuana leading to increased drug use among minors.

“The science is clear. Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors & more dangerous roadways. This November, I’m voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas & I hope you’ll join me,” he said:

Other notable Arkansas leaders have spoken out against Issue 4 as well.

“Following California’s path on marijuana would be a mistake for Arkansas. Visit http://safeandsecurecommunities.com to see the problems with Issue 4—more crime, more addiction, and more traffic fatalities. I’ll vote NO on Issue 4, and I hope you will too. #ARPX,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said:

“Help protect Arkansas from the dangers that come from recreational marijuana. www.safeandsecurecommunities.com TODAY to find out the TRUTH about Issue 4. Consider a Donation to help the cause, but tell your friends & family to VOTE NO on Issue 4,” former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) said:

Even some Democrats are against the proposal, contending that it would “control of our state’s marijuana industry to a small number of companies, limiting competition and potentially meaning higher prices for patients and consumers”:

Famed rapper Snoop Dogg, unsurprisingly, has used his platform to encourage states to legalize marijuana:

However, since September, the polls began moving in the opposite direction. An October Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll found support for Issue 4 decreasing to 51 percent from 59 percent the month prior. And a recent Arkansas Poll found support for Issue 4 falling to 41 percent, with most, 59 percent, opposing it.

“Arkansans understand that Issue 4 is a crony political measure that writes the marijuana industry into our state constitution,” Jerry Cox, executive director of the Family Council Arkansas Action Committee, said in a statement, adding that “law enforcement does not support this measure.”