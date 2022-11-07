Donald Trump: America Has Seen the Fingerprint of ‘Almighty’ God in All Our Triumphs

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said we have seen the fingerprint of “Almighty” God in all of our triumphs in the United States, urging Americans to be “guided by the same faith in the Almighty that guided our forefathers through America’s troubled times” during a call with national faith leaders the day before Election Day.

Trump participated in the national prayer call, hosted by the American Cornerstone Institute, which included several faith leaders who prayed for a moment of awakening in the country, turning back toward God and His ways.

“When I first thought about running for president, it was because I saw the America that I knew and loved was slowly wasting away and now it’s wasting away at a level that nobody’s ever seen before,” Trump said, attributing that to “a lot of bad decisions made” by both parties.

“Part of the reason that I’m so dedicated to the faith community is because I truly believe that they have always been the very backbone of what makes our country great,” Trump said, explaining that “when you look back on our history, you can see the fingerprints of the Almighty on all of our national triumphs.”

“We had tremendous triumphs and you can see that fingerprint,” Trump said, referencing God’s providence.

“So clearly, the American people are warriors, and we will never give away our country without a fight together, showing up and making our voices heard at the polls, we can put an end to this national assault on our values and on the faith community itself,” he said, emphasizing the importance of voting, as it makes a huge difference.

“I want to encourage each and every one of you to exercise your right to show up and vote tomorrow and bring everyone you know,” Trump said, urging Americans to “allow ourselves to be guided by the same faith in the Almighty that guided our forefathers through America’s troubled times before.”

Trump also expressed optimism that America’s best days are “yet to come.”

“It’s an honor to be with you,” Trump continued, adding at the very end of the call that “we have to win for our nation.”