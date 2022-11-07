Exclusive — Rep. Stefanik Vows Repeal of 87K New IRS Agents on ‘Day One’ of GOP Majority

House Republican conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) says Congress will repeal the “army” of 87,000 new IRS agents, included in the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” if Republicans take the majority.

Rep. Stefanik vowed that on day one of the new Congress, Republicans will roll back portions of the massive spending bill passed by Democrats in August, which hired 87,000 new IRS agents — calling the move “government overreach at its worst and a waste of taxpayer dollars.”

Despite Biden and congressional Democrats’ claims, the newly raised army of IRS agents would not merely soak America’s wealthiest earners; the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) found that the increased IRS funding would squeeze at least $20 billion from working-class Americans.

“On day one, we will repeal the 87,000 IRS agents that were included in the ‘Inflation Expansion Act,’ that Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi slipped in,” Stefanik told Breitbart News. “That’s an army of IRS agents to go after you, hard working American families, small businesses.”

Repealing the army of 87,000 IRS agents created under the Inflation Reduction Act is just one plank of the House Republican agenda, otherwise known as the “Commitment to America.” Under the Commitment, House Republicans would enact many bills that would alleviate many of the crises facing the country, such as inflation, a porous southern border, and an unchecked China. It would also run oversight over the Biden administration.

House Republican Leader McCarthy (R-CA), Stefanik, and House Republicans across the political spectrum unveiled the Commitment to America ahead of the November midterm elections.

Stefanik also insisted Republicans “have to put a stop to the reckless spending” by Democrats, saying the new Congress will use the power of the purse to address inflation.

“We will have the power of the purse in the Republican majority, and that means stopping the trillions of dollars that have led to this historic inflation crisis, the highest rate of inflation in my lifetime,” Stefanik told Breitbart.

The third ranking Republican outlined a number of other items on the GOP’s agenda for if they take power in the new year, including bills on border security and national security.

“Securing the border is also going to be very important; we have worked hard with our members along the southern border — but every district in the country is impacted by the border crisis — we’ve worked closely with our border patrol officers,” Stefanik said. “I think you’ll have some very historic opportunities.”

“Leader McCarthy — who I believe will be Speaker McCarthy — intends to start a Select China Committee, to focus on all of the issues that China is threatening the United States on, whether its economic issues, national security issues, intellectual property issues, the list is very long,” she went on, “I believe that’s one of the greatest threats we face as a nation, when it comes to China’s role in the world in the next year, of my lifetime.”

But Stefanik emphasized that Republicans are not taking predictions of a majority for granted, saying “we always run like we’re ten points behind.”

“We always run like we’re 10 points behind, in this case we’re not 10 points behind, but we’re still willing to earn this majority and every seat is going to matter,” Stefanik told Breitbart. “We want a big, historic majority. If we win 35 [seats], that will be the largest majority since the Great Depression, and boy, do these districts deserve better representation than what they’ve been getting under [President] Joe Biden, [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer (D-NY).”

“So we’re going to run through the tape and earn this majority,” Stefanik went on. “I think you’re going to see seats that we win on election night that were on nobody’s radar, when it comes to the national media.”

Additional reporting by Sean Moran.

