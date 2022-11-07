Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) is leading Democrat Cheri Beasley by 6 points ahead of the North Carolina U.S. Senate race set to take place on Tuesday, a poll from Trafalgar Group shows.

Out of 1,098 likely general election voters polled between November 4-6, 51.2 percent say they plan to cast a ballot for Budd, while 44.8 percent support former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Beasley. No other candidate garnered more than 2 percent, and 2.1 percent of respondents report being “undecided.” The survey’s margin of error is ±2.9 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.

The poll is in line with several other recent polls to come out showing Budd several points ahead of Beasley outside of a margin of error.

An East Carolina University (ECU) poll conducted between November 1-3 with a ±3.3 percent margin of shows Budd ahead by 6 points, 52 percent to 46 percent. A Remington Research poll conducted around that same time shows Budd 7 points ahead with a ±2.9 percent margin of error, 50 percent to 43 percent.

RealClearPolitics (RCP) gives Budd a 5.6-point lead over Beasley when averaging up all recent polling. RCP marks the race “leans GOP” and gives it a “GOP hold” projection.

As Breitbart News has previously noted, the North Carolina U.S. Senate seat, which is currently occupied by retiring Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), is among the first tier of seats Republicans absolutely need to hold to win the majority. But across the board, a red wave appears imminent, with at least 25 of the last 30 generic ballot polls showing Republicans ahead.