A Democrat poll worker was removed from a polling location last week following complaints of electioneering and election interference in Carmel, Indiana, according to a Sunday report.

On Thursday, poll worker James Zheng was accused of interfering with the voting process and officials later reportedly told him not to return Friday or Monday to the building on Mercy Road, per Chalkboard Review.

The outlet continued:

According to the election administrator, Beth Sheller, of Hamilton County, IN, Zheng was accused by local voters of telling black voters “…not to vote for the racist candidates outside” indicating a group of pro-parent candidates (beyond the electioneering boundary) running for school board in the Carmel-Clay school district. Two of the voters complained about this act of electioneering to the pro-parent school board volunteers outside, who reported this to the local inspector. … Additionally, Sheller confirmed another report that Zheng took a voter to the voting machines and, under the guise of “explaining the voting machines” preselected a straight-Democrat ticket for the voter. Several voters complained to the local election judges and inspector of Zheng’s actions, the inspector reporting some “didn’t know how to change it back.”

The allegations come as establishment media elites recently warned the Democrat Party may experience big midterm election losses thanks to the Republican Party whose populist message appears to be resonating with voters, according to Breitbart News.

“Among the reasons for the ‘shellacking’ is soaring crime, inflation, and illegal immigration, which are impacting demographics of the nation that have traditionally voted for the Democrat Party,” the outlet reported Saturday.

Per the Chalkboard Review article, officials with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department should be opening an investigation into the matter soon.

The former poll worker later issued a response to the Hamilton County Election Board, stating he denied the allegations:

The Carmel poll worker who was removed from an early voting station and has been accused by the GOP of illegal activity… Posted by FOX59 News on Sunday, November 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the Democrat Party has lost Hispanic and black voter support in the years since the 2020 election, a recent Wall Street Journal (WSJ) poll found.

“Monday’s polling numbers suggest Republicans will have significant gains in the 2022 midterm elections. Many races will likely be decided by one percentage point. Black and Hispanic voters could play a huge role in which party controls Congress,” according to Breitbart News.