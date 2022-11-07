White House Urges Americans to Be Patient ‘For a Few Days’ Before Declaring Midterm Winners

The White House on Monday cautioned that the winners of the midterm elections would not be immediately apparent, estimating that it would take several days to count all the ballots.

“We may not know all the winners of elections for a few days. It takes time to count all legitimate ballots in a legal and orderly manner,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

She spoke about Tuesday’s elections during the daily White House press briefing, warning that “modern” elections required more time to count votes.

“In modern elections more and more ballots are cast in early voting and also by mail,” Jean-Pierre said, adding that many states did not even start counting ballots until after the polls closed.

She said that state and local election results would take longer to count than in previous elections because of the different ways that people were voting.

“We’re in a different time … we’re just trying to communicate with the American people, let them know this process certainly has changed again in modern elections,” Jean-Pierre said.

She refused to commit to a press conference after the election, only telling reporters that the president would speak to the country on Wednesday.

Jean-Pierre also did not detail what Biden would do on Election Day.

“He’ll have a robust pretty heavy schedule tomorrow here at the White House,” she said.