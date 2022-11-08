Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine Wins Reelection

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine won reelection on Tuesday, according to projections.

NBC News called the election for DeWine Tuesday evening.

DeWine initially faced a fierce backlash from conservatives in Ohio over the coronavirus shutdowns and mandates he imposed during the early months of the pandemic.

However, he has had some conservative victories while serving as Ohio’s governor.

BREAKING: Republican Mike DeWine wins re-election in Ohio governor's race, NBC News projects. https://t.co/pojxwlm4Q4 pic.twitter.com/w3gTuYDYX6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 9, 2022

He signed legislation making Ohio the 23rd constitutional carry state. He also signed a bill that would allow armed school personnel in Ohio.

DeWine defeated Democrat gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley. Whaley is the former mayor of Dayton, Ohio, who defeated former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.

