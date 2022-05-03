Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Wins Ohio Republican Primary

Gov. Mike DeWine won Ohio’s Republican gubernatorial primary election on Tuesday.

Republican voters in Ohio have decided to send Gov. Mike DeWine to represent them in November’s general election as the governor has fended off two primary challengers, former Rep. Jim Renacci (R-OH) and Joe Blystone.

While DeWine faced fierce backlash from conservatives in Ohio over shutdowns and mandates he imposed during the early months of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, all seems to have been forgiven.

Moreover, the win comes a little over a month after DeWine signed legislation making Ohio the 23rd constitutional carry state in the Union.

It is an honor and a privilege to be nominated by Republican voters to serve Ohio! @JonHusted and I are going to keep fighting and WINNING for Ohio. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/dg7sNmYtpk — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) May 4, 2022

Meanwhile, in the Democrat gubernatorial primary election, former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has won her race against former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.

DeWine, however, is expected to win in the general election because Democrats have not won Ohio’s governor’s office in nearly 16 years, and as of 2020, analysts no longer consider Ohio to be a swing state.

Nonetheless, Republican Governors Association Executive Director Dave Rexrode released a statement following Whaley’s win, stressing the importance of backing DeWine in November:

Following a messy race to the left that saw Nan Whaley endorse extreme progressive policies and pivot further out of line with mainstream Ohio values, it’s more clear than ever that Mike DeWine is the best choice to lead the state forward. Whaley failed Dayton as mayor and would bring those same broken policies to Columbus. Governor DeWine helped the state overcome challenging circumstances in pursuit of a more prosperous future for all Ohioans, and we look forward to him earning re-election this fall.

Another big race on Tuesday night in Ohio includes a crowded Republican field vying for Sen. Rob Portman’s (R-OH) vacant seat as the senator decided last year not to run for reelection, citing a “partisan gridlock.”

Running in Ohio’s GOP primary are author J.D. Vance — who former President Donald Trump endorsed — former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel, Cleveland “Guardians” owner’s son Matt Dolan, businessman Mike Gibbons, and former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken.

At the time of publication, J.D. Vance is the projected winner of the Republican Senate primary in Ohio.

