President Joe Biden said Wednesday he looked forward to a fight between former President Donald Trump and current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a possible run for president in 2024.

“It would be fun watching them take on each other,” Biden grinned, when asked by a reporter which candidate would be the strongest opponent in a theoretical 2024 election.

The president reiterated that he intended to run again in 2024 but would discuss it with his family over the Christmas and Thanksgiving holidays.

“Our intention is to run again,” he said, boasting that Democrats had performed better than expected in the midterm elections.

He said that Democrats were breathing a “sigh of relief” that the MEGA MAGA Republicans were not taking power in Congress.

The president said it was “ultimately a family decision” about 2024, and he would wait to make a final decision.

“I think everybody wants me to run, but we’re going to have discussions about it,” he said.

Biden said he would make a final decision about running for reelection probably around the beginning of next year.

“I don’t feel any hurry one way or another to make that judgment, today, tomorrow, or whenever, no matter what my predecessor does,” he said.

Former President Donald Trump has already previewed an announcement on his intentions regarding 2024 on November 15 at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

When reporters asked Biden for his response to voters who said they did not want him to run in 2024, Biden replied shortly, “Watch me.”