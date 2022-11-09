Joe Biden: Threats of Hunter Biden Investigations from Republicans ‘Almost Comedy’

US President Joe Biden reacts as he delivers remarks on the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the rule that will allow the passage of the Build Back Better Act in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC on November 6, 2021. - The President …
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden dismissed upcoming investigations by House Republicans on Wednesday when they ultimately take control of the House of Representatives as expected.

“Lots of luck in your senior year as my coach used to say,” Biden scoffed when asked about investigations into his administration and his family.

The president spoke about looming investigations during a press conference at the White House regarding the results of the midterm elections.

Republicans have previewed investigations into Biden’s handling of the border crisis, the exit from Afghanistan, some of his cabinet officials, and his son Hunter Biden.

Biden referred to reports that Trump was asking Republicans how many times they planned to impeach him.

“I mean, I think the American people will look at all that for what it is – it’s almost comedy,” he said.

He indicated that Americans did not care about those issues, but said he could not control what Republicans would do.

“I think the American public wants us to move on and get things done for them,” he said.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.