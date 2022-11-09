Eli Crane, backed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Democrat Rep. Tom O’Halleran in the race to represent Arizona’s second congressional district, according to an ABC News projection.

Crane, a combat veteran and small business owner, unseated three-term Democrat Rep. O’Halleran, who was widely considered to be “the most endangered incumbent in the House Democratic caucus.”

Throughout his campaign, Crane pledged to focus on the economy, border security, and election integrity.

Speaking on election integrity, Crane told Breitbart News:

I do believe that an emphasis on election integrity must be paramount in our efforts to conserve this democratic Republic that we were given. It blows my mind to see everything throughout the course of history that mankind has been willing to do for power, to include mass murder, genocide, subjugation, et cetera. But we as Americans see our government through such rosy lenses that we’re incapable of believing that, that same type of evil it’s possible here.

Crane also supports banning Critical Race Theory from being taught in Arizona schools and has pledged to fight against big tech censorship of conservative voices.

Although O’Halleran represents Arizona’s first congressional district, he ran in the newly-drawn second congressional district, which encompasses the northwest corner of the state and includes counties such as Apache, Coconino, Graham, Greenlee, Navajo, and portions of Maricopa, Pima, Mohave, Final, Gila, and Yavapai counties.

Redistricting made Arizona’s second district friendlier for Republicans, and as a result, the race was classified as “lean Republican,” according to Cook Political Report.

Crane defeated O’Halleran despite the Democrat incumbent raising half-a-million more dollars than him as of October 19, according to Open Secrets. O’Halleran had raised $4 million, while Crane raised approximately $3.45 million.

