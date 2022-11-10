Poll: Plurality Say Biden Endorsement Makes Them ‘Less Likely’ to Support a Candidate

An endorsement from President Biden makes an individual “less likely” to support a candidate, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday found.

The survey, released on Election Day, asked respondents, “If a candidate was endorsed by President Joe Biden, would that make you more likely or less likely to vote for that candidate?”

A plurality, 46 percent, said a Biden endorsement would make them “less likely” to support a candidate, while 28 percent said it would make them “more likely” to support them. Nearly a quarter, 24 percent, said it “would not make much of a difference.”

Further, a plurality of independents, 43 percent, also said a Biden endorsement of a candidate would make them “less likely” to support that individual.

That was largely put to the test Election Day, as Americans headed to the polls for the first time since Biden took office. And while Republicans did not necessarily see the red wave they were hoping for, Biden’s help was virtually useless in Florida, which saw overwhelming support for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who won his reelection by over 1.5 million votes, and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

President Biden, in a last ditch effort to attempt to drag Democrat candidates across the finish line, stumped in Florida, propping up DeSantis challenger Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) and Rubio challenger Democrat Rep. Val Demings (D-FL). The top of the ticket races in the Sunshine State saw Republicans soundly defeating their Democrat challengers, despite their recruitment of the president.

While the survey found that 40 percent said they would be “less likely” to vote for a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, his endorsement record was still positive in this election.

“174 wins and 9 losses, A GREAT EVENING, and the Fake News Media, together with their partner in crime, the Democrats, are doing everything possible to play it down,” Trump said in a TruthSocial post. “Amazing job by some really fantastic candidates!”

Meanwhile, 40 percent said they are “less likely” to vote for a candidate who was endorsed by former President Barack Obama. Democrats also recruited him in the final stretch, but he failed to secure a surefire victory for Democrats in one of the most highly anticipated races between Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the Peach State. Neither have reached the 50 percent threshold, pointing to a run-off.

Per Rasmussen Reports:

The survey, taken November 2-3, 2022, among 1,000 likely U.S. voters has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.