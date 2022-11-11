MSNBC Panelist Floats ‘Exciting’ Liz Cheney, Stacey Abrams Joint Run in 2024

A 2024 joint ticket consisting of Republican Liz Cheney and Democrat Stacey Abrams — who both failed to win seats in the recent midterm elections — is an “exciting” idea, according to an MSNBC panelist who suggested there is a strong “appetite” for such a movement.

During an MSNBC segment Thursday night discussing the next moves for losing candidates, including a potential future presidential run by defeated Democrat Tim Ryan, MSNBC contributor and Voto Latino CEO Maria Teresa Kumar appeared to float her idea of a “good ticket” for the 2024 presidential election.

“What about if we pair up Liz Cheney and Stacey Abrams and actually start talking about universal voting and election reform?” the panelist said.

“I could see them doing kinda a czar thing with the administration that’s completely bipartisan,” she continued. “That would be exciting.”

Kumar also insisted there is “definitely an appetite for this kind of movement.”

Abrams, the two-time failed gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, wasted over $100 million in campaign funds after losing again to Republican Brian Kemp on Tuesday.

Democrat megadonor George Soros alone gave Abrams’ gubernatorial campaign $3.5 million, according to the financial disclosures.

In 2020, ABC’s The View cohost Joy Behar suggested it was highly likely former President Donald Trump would be in “prison” during the 2024 presidential race, and that Abrams and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) would be a good ticket should Biden not run.

The notion of Cheney — who lost her Republican primary in August — joining a Democrat for a joint run is not surprising after having sent direct mailers to Wyoming Democrats in June, requesting they change parties to be eligible to vote in the August Republican primary.

In February @Liz_Cheney said she wouldn’t do this. Even so, the chairman of the Wyoming Democrats says: “Even if every Democrat in the state switched over, I don’t think it’d be enough to help her.” https://t.co/bjXeO8D9XA — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) June 23, 2022

It was not the first time Cheney deployed such tactics to win the Republican primary.

In May, a left-wing political advertising agency affiliated with far-left Democrat organizations such as President Biden’s campaign arm, Planned Parenthood, and Black Lives Matter (BLM), began promoting Cheney to Democrats.

And last week, Cheney endorsed far-left Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) over her Republican challenger, Yesli Vega, just days before the midterm election.