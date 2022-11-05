Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) endorsed Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) over her Republican challenger, Yesli Vega, just days before the midterm election.

Spanberger is a far-left Democrat running against Vega, former President Donald Trump’s choice to represent Virginia’s seventh congressional district.

“We don’t agree on every policy, but I am absolutely certain that Abigail is dedicated to serving this country and her constituents and defending our Constitution,” Cheney told the Washington Post. She accused Vega of “promoting conspiracy theories, denying election outcomes she disagrees with, and defending the indefensible.”

“We need our elected leaders to be honest, serious, and responsible, which is why I would urge voters in Virginia’s 7th District to support Abigail Spanberger,” Cheney added.

Despite Cheney’s accusations, Vega recognized President Joe Biden as the “elected” leader of the country.

“I am not Donald Trump, I don’t know what goes on in his mind, and I can’t speak to what he stated,” Vega told reporters when asked about Trump’s claims about the 2020 election being rigged.

Spanberger, who is “grateful” for Cheney’s support, has a history of supporting the defund the police movement, despite her attempts to distance herself from the increasingly unpopular position this election cycle.

As Breitbart News reported:

The congresswoman also tried to rewrite history in April by campaigning in a predominantly conservative area and saying the Defund the Police slogan pushed by her far-left colleagues was “a terrible idea.” However, the congresswoman, as she usually does, left out that she has taken thousands of dollars from groups that want to defund the police, voted for an anti-law enforcement bill backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), voted against condemning calls to defund the police, and marched with Black Lives Matter. Additionally, Spanberger took campaign funds from a Virginia state delegate who wants to penalize parents who do not “affirm” their child’s purported gender.

After the endorsement, Spanberger noted that she and Cheney “share a a commitment to public service, governing with integrity, and protecting the strength of our democracy.”

While @Liz_Cheney and I may often disagree on policy, we share a commitment to public service, governing with integrity, and protecting the strength of our democracy. Thank you for recognizing the stakes of this election and putting country over party. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ayHmTd8vhl — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerVA07) November 5, 2022

Cheney’s endorsement of Spanberger is the latest in a string of Democrat candidates she’s propped up after her embarrassing primary defeat to the Trump-backed Republican Harriet Hageman in August.

Cheney has endorsed and campaigned for Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), campaigned against Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, and said she would support Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), who urged voters to “kill and confront” the MAGA movement, in his campaign against Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance.

