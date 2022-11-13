“We have zero tolerance for any form of bias or hate on our worksite,” Lakeside Alliance said in a statement.

AP reports city work to prepare for construction began in spring 2021.

The foundation has said the center is slated to open in 2025. Organizers expect it to attract about 750,000 visitors a year.

It will sit on 19 acres of the 540-acre of Jackson Park, named for the nation’s seventh president, Andrew Jackson, placing it near the Obama family home and where the former president started his political career on the city’s South Side.

The city will own the center under the terms of a 2018 ordinance approved by the Chicago City Council.

The initial cost was projected at $500 million, but documents released by the Obama Foundation last summer showed the cost had climbed to roughly $830 million. Funds are being raised through private donations.