Consumers Research Launches Group to Combat ESG Energy Activism

Consumers Research on Tuesday launched an activist sister organization to combat ESG activism and promote anti-ESG legislation across the country.

Will Hild launched Consumers Defense, a 501(c)(4) partner organization of Consumers Research. Consumers Defense will feature an ESG legislation tracker and anti-ESG model legislation to help state leaders combat ESG on the state level. This would include protecting state pension funds, investments, and contracts from being abused by large Wall Street asset managers such as BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard.

Hild, the president of Consumers Defense, said in a statement on Tuesday:

Today we are announcing the launch of Consumers Defense, a sister organization to Consumers’ Research. Building on our more than 90 year history of standing up for consumers, this new organization was the next logical step in defending their interests, namely against the threats of woke capitalism and ESG. Never before has corporate America and Wall Street treated their customers with such contempt. It became clear that in order to fully protect consumers from the price inflation and shortages that ESG is leading to, we had to fight on all possible fronts. Billionaire fat cats shouldn’t be using public pension dollars to play politics. Consumers Defense will do its part to end this wicked scam once and for all.

Consumers Research has launched multiple campaigns to explain how BlackRock and other Wall Street asset managers have weaponized retirement funds to wage war on the American fossil fuel industry. The group has also exposed how BlackRock has cozy ties with the Chinese government and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s climate change activism.