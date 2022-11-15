Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), who is McConnell’s lieutenant and in charge of holding the election, has confirmed the vote will be held in spite of objections. Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the second highest ranking Senate Republican, said delaying the vote will not change the outcome.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to members of the press as (L-R) Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), and Senate Minority Whip Sen. John Thune (R-SD) listen after a weekly Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol September 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. Members of the Senate GOP held a weekly policy luncheon to discuss the Republican agenda. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“I think we need to move forward,” Thune told the Wall Street Journal. “There’s nothing that’s going to change as a result of delaying.”