EXCLUSIVE – Melania: Donald Trump Will Lead America to ‘Peace, Love and Security’ in Second Term

Former First Lady Melania Trump hailed her husband’s bid for a second term in office in a comment to Breitbart News, promising a return to the success and prosperity of his first term.

“I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this wonderful Nation,” said Melania Trump “His achievements during his administration had a great effect on all of us, and he can lead us toward success and prosperity again.”

“I await the day when my husband returns to lead an America that is characterized by peace, love, and security.”

Donald Trump announced his bid for the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday evening at a packed event at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, where he launched a scathing attack on the failures of the Biden administration and hailed the economic and foreign policy successes of his first term.

Via Breitbart News’ Charlie Spiering:

The enthusiastic crowd of supporters chanted U-S-A! as the former president spoke about his comeback campaign, which has been several months in the making. “You and all those watching are the heart and soul of this incredible movement in the greatest country in the history of the world,” Trump said. Trump recalled that he left office after the 2020 presidential election just as the United States was about to experience a “Golden Age” before President Joe Biden took office. He recalled his policy achievements during his four years as president and pulling the United States through a pandemic. “Inflation was non-existent, our southern border was by far the strongest ever,” he said.

In his speech, Trump also celebrated Republicans taking back control of the House of Representatives, and promised a return to law and order amid the ongoing crime wave.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.