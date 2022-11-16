Ohio Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown will seek reelection in 2024 for another term in the United States Senate as no Democrat won statewide during the 2022 midterm elections.

Brown, who just turned 70 this past week, told Spectrum News he plans on running for reelection in the Buckeye State in 2024. “I’m running in 2024. And I run to win,” he said.

“People recognize that I get up every day and fight for the dignity of work. Whether you swipe a badge or punch a clock or work for tips or work for a salary,” the Democrat told Spectrum.

Even after Republican J.D. Vance beat Rep. Tim Ryan by nearly seven points last week to fill the U.S. Senate seat and no Democrat won statewide, Brown — the current chair of the Senate Banking and Housing Committee said “there’s no question” a Democrat could win in the state.

“I think Ohio’s a hard state,” Brown said. “[Senate Republican Leader Mitch] McConnell came in and sort of buried [Ryan] at the end with a lot of money. And the governor’s race wasn’t close. The dynamics in Ohio are difficult.”

Notability, Brown is the only Democrat to win statewide in the last decade.

According to Spectrum, the senator said he has spoken with Vance and hopes to meet with him face to face soon to work on Ohio-specific issues, even though he campaigned against the Republican in the midterms.

“I think that his view of trade seems to be close to what I’ve, long-term, viewed on trade. Opposed to NAFTA [North American Free Trade Agreement] and PNTR [Permanent Normal Trade Relations] and making sure that American workers are always represented,” Brown said.

Vance, who ran his campaign centered around the economic nationalist vision to revive America’s manufacturing base with tariffs and a strict industrial policy, will be a new face for Ohio in the Senate and the first time Brown will have to work with someone else in the Senate in 12 years after the Republican is sworn in, in January.

“I assume that he will do what Sen. Portman and I did many times together,” Brown said of Vance.

