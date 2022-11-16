Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff (CA) passes on having a leadership position in the next Congress as he looks toward a potential bid for the United States Senate, according to a report.

Multiple people familiar with the decision told Politico that the House Intelligence Committee chair and avid anti-Trumper has decided not to pursue the top House leadership position and instead to look at running for Senate in his home state.

Schiff has reportedly been privately weighing his future by talking with Democrat colleagues in the past few months to see how much support he can get to make a bid for his party’s top spot — which would more than likely be the House minority leader, as the Democrats lost control of the lower chamber — even though he has officially jumped into the race, as Politico noted.

However, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), his state’s senior senator, is potentially not seeking reelection, which would leave the door open for a potential run in 2024. But, if Feinstein were to retire before her term is over, California’s governor has already stated he would name a black woman to fill the seat.

Whether the House remains under Democrat control or Republicans regain a majority, Politico noted that multiple Democrats have privately acknowledged that Schiff would likely not be able to make up enough support to become the Democrat’s leader. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has built up support over the years and in recent months to take the top spot if Speaker Nancy Pelosi chooses to step down from the post.

Despite all of this, the next two years for the California Democrat would be grueling for him, as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has already vowed not to allow Schiff to serve on the intelligence panel in the House. McCarthy told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview in January that he would kick him off of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) after he “knowingly… used a fake dossier” to lie to the American people, among other reasons.

As Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak previously wrote, Schiff has been in the habit of abusing congressional powers to persecute the opposition.

Pollak noted that Schiff also gave in to the Russia “collusion” hoax, saying in March 2017 there was “more than circumstantial evidence”; he launched the first impeachment investigation against President Trump based on a claim by a so-called “whistleblower”; he snooped on colleagues while subpoenaing and including phone records of congressional members and Trump’s lawyer in the impeachment report; and he abused his subpoena powers by “issuing subpoenas for the telephone and bank records of private citizens, often with little notice or recourse.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.