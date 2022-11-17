Ratings: At Least 12.5 Million Watched Trump 2024 Announcement Live

PALM BEACH, Florida — At least 12.5 million Americans watched some or all of former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement speech live on Tuesday night, television and digital ratings reveal.

Fox News and CNN, both of which carried parts of the speech live, saw massive ratings spikes during the Trump announcement, per Mediaite.

Fox News surged to more than 5.16 million viewers during the Trump announcement—929,000 in the key 25-54 age key demographic—and CNN soared to 2.43 million viewers, including 656,000 in the key demographic. Newsmax, which carried Trump’s announcement live, also saw a surge in viewers up to 1.13 million total viewers, of which 195,000 were in the key demographic.

Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), which carried the speech digitally across a number of platforms, announced, too, that it hit more than 3.8 million viewers for the speech.

That means that between Fox News, CNN, Newsmax, and RSBN, at least 12.5 million Americans watched at least part of Trump’s announcement live, an astoundingly high number for the rollout of a presidential campaign.