Steny Hoyer Will Not Seek Reelection in House Democrat Leadership

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD), the current House majority leader, will not seek reelection for a leadership role following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) announcement that she will not seek reelection in leadership.

Hoyer, who has been the number two person in Democrat leadership behind Pelosi since 2003, announced Thursday that he will remain in Congress in the next session but will not have a leadership position, ultimately joining Pelosi, who announced her decision shortly before.

In a letter to Democrats, Hoyer endorsed Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to succeed them in leadership.

“I look forward to serving as a resource to him, to the rest of our Democratic leadership team, and to our entire Caucus in whatever capacity I can best be of assistance as we move forward together to address the nation’s challenges,” Hoyer wrote.

He acknowledged that he intends to return to the Appropriations Committee, where he served before joining the leadership ranks to take on issues such as education and health care, as well as working to boost domestic manufacturing.

“I also look forward to continuing my focus on voting rights, civil rights, and human rights, which I have made priorities throughout my public life,” he added.

Jeffries, who has long been seen as Pelosi’s replacement upon her retirement from leadership, virtually has no other challengers for the position. If he gets the position, reports from earlier Thursday indicated, Pelosi will stay in Congress to help guide Jefferies, as Hoyer in his letter also mentioned he will do.

In the next Congress, the Democrats are projected to be in the minority, which would end the Democrats’ one-party rule in Washington, DC, and give the Democrat occupying the party’s top spot the challenge of keeping the party in check.

