A busload of border crossers and illegal aliens, sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), arrived at Vice President Kamala Harris’s Washington, DC, residence on Friday. This is the third busload in three months that has been sent to Harris’s home at the Naval Observatory.

Harris, who was named border czar by President Joe Biden last year, has made a point not to travel to the United States-Mexico border. Harris has said visiting the border would be nothing more than “grand gestures,” although she visited the border in 2018.

On Friday, Townhall’s Julio Rosas captured footage outside Harris’s D.C. residence where about 50 border crossers and illegal aliens were dropped off via bus. Activists with non-governmental organizations (NGOs), as Rosas noted, quickly swept the busload away from Harris’s home.

Just as quickly as they were dropped off, migrant aid groups and local volunteers gave them rides away from the Naval Observatory. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 18, 2022

As was the case with the last two busloads sent to the Naval Observatory, Harris did not greet any of the arriving border crossers and illegal aliens.

Abbott’s continued migrant buses to Washington, DC — a sanctuary jurisdiction — comes as Democrats on the City Council have approved a plan that will allow foreign nationals, including newly arrived illegal aliens, to vote in municipal elections.

D.C. Democrats have made clear that border crossers and illegal aliens arriving on buses to the city would be eligible to vote in municipal elections under the ordinance’s nearly non-existent residency requirements.

