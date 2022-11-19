Joe Biden Hosts Secret Wedding for His Granddaughter at the White House

President Joe Biden on Saturday is hosting a wedding for his granddaughter at the White House, but the family plans to keep everything very private and secret.

Biden’s granddaughter Naomi, the daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, is marrying her fiancé Peter Neal in a ceremony on the South Lawn, followed by a reception and a party in the evening.

No press will be allowed to mark any of the events at any point for any amount of time, angering some in the media who believe they should have some kind of access.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the decision to keep the wedding private, despite it taking place at a government building, frequently described as “the People’s House.”

“I totally understand it’s happening at the People’s House,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Friday at the daily press briefing.

She said that the bride and groom decided to make the wedding private.

“This is going to be, you know, the wedding of the First Lady and the President’s first grandchild, and these are their wishes,” Jean-Pierre added. “They want it to be private, and we’re going to respect their wishes.”

Reports this week revealed that Naomi Biden and her fiancé actually live in the White House with the president, a living arrangement that began in August.

This will be the first time a president’s granddaughter has been married at the White House.

There have been 18 documented weddings at the White House, according to reports, nine of them for a president’s daughter.

The last time a family member of the president of the United States held a wedding ceremony at the White House was Anthony Rodham, the brother of Hillary Clinton, in 1994.

Naomi has spent months hyping the wedding on social media, which takes place the day before her grandfather’s 80th birthday.