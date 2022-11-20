The 22-year-old suspected of opening fire in Club Q Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was charged with felony menacing in the summer of 2021.

NBC News reports that Saturday night’s shooting suspect was “arrested by sheriff’s deputies last year after a bomb threat was made in a residential area just outside Colorado Springs.”

FOX News notes that the suspect’s mother told police on June 18, 2021, that her son was “threatening to cause harm to her with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons, and ammunition.”

Police learned that the suspect was in a home near his mother’s residence and went to speak with him. He initially refused to interact with the police before eventually coming out to surrender. He was charged with “with two counts of felony menacing, and three counts of first-degree kidnapping for the incident.”

However, no explosives were found during a search of his home.

Saturday night’s shooting ended after the suspect was disarmed by Club Q patrons. KOAA pointed out Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez said, “at least 2 customers immediately acted to stop the shooter.”

