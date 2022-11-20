Colorado Springs Shooter Was Disarmed by Patrons of Gay Nightclub

The gunman who opened fire inside a gay nightclub, Club Q, in Colorado Springs Saturday night was disarmed by patrons inside the establishment.

Breitbart News reports at least five people were killed and 18 were wounded in the attack. Colorado Springs police made clear they can not say that all 18 of the wounded individuals were shot, suggesting some may have been hurt in other ways while attempting to flee.

CNN notes that the attacker was a 22-year-old man who used “a long rifle” but had two firearms.

The attacker was “subdued and disarmed” by patrons inside the club.

KOAA points out that Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez said, “at least 2 customers immediately acted to stop the shooter.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) released a statement on the shooting, which said, in part: “We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman likely saving lives in the process and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting. Colorado stands with our LGTBQ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn together.”

