President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) may open Fort Bliss, the United States Army post in New Mexico and Texas, in anticipation of tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens arriving at the border as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Title 42 order ends in weeks.

Last week, a federal judge struck down Title 42 — the public health authority that was first imposed by former President Trump in 2020 to allow Border Patrol agents to very quickly remove border crossers and illegal aliens arriving at the southern border.

Rather than appealing the judge’s decision, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asked the court for five weeks to wind down Title 42.

During an El Paso, Texas, city council meeting, officials suggested they have asked the Biden administration to consider opening Fort Bliss to house thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens that are expected to arrive within hours and days of Title 42 ending on December 21.

“We have made that point very clear to the federal government that, you know, one way to solve this also would be to open up Fort Bliss — no different than how we did with the Afghans,” a city official said, referencing when the Biden administration opened the military base to thousands of Afghans flown to the U.S. last year.

“We’ve reached out, we’ve challenged everyone we’ve talked to … with respect to this crisis,” the official said.

City officials also revealed that Biden’s DHS has released nearly 72,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into El Paso, alone, in the last five months. Those testing positive for the Chinese coronavirus are being put up in hotel rooms, often paid for by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) funded by the local government and the Biden administration.

Releases of border crossers and illegal aliens are expected to skyrocket after Title 42 ends. Last week, as Breitbart News exclusively reported, about 1,000 Venezuelans surged into El Paso in a single day, believing that Title 42 had ended.

The Biden administration asked El Paso officials to set up a processing center where border crossers and illegal aliens would be run through before being released into the U.S. interior but the city turned down the request after they were given a budget of just $600,000.

Already, the Biden administration has been imposing an expansive Catch and Release policy that has seen an estimated 5.5 million encounters along the border and about 1.4 million border crossers and illegal aliens released into American communities since February 2021.

Daily, Biden is welcoming at least 6,200 border crossers and illegal aliens at the border.

Without Title 42, Biden officials have previously admitted that up to half a million border crossers and illegal aliens — the equivalent of the population of Atlanta, Georgia — could arrive at the border every month.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) told Breitbart News in April that he expects 30,000 border crossers and illegal aliens every day at the border without Title 42. In Tijuana, Mexico, alone, Breitbart News exclusively reported months ago that up to 6,000 foreign nationals were waiting to rush the border when Title 42 is ended.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.