Ambassador David Friedman to Trump on Kanye West and Fuentes: ‘Throw Those Bums Out’

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman urged former President Donald Trump to disavow Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, two known antisemites who attended a private dinner at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week.

“To my friend Donald Trump, you are better than this. Even a social visit from an antisemite like Kanye West and human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable. I urge you to throw those bums out, disavow them and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong,” Friedman tweeted on Friday afternoon.

“I condemned Barak [sic] Obama associating with Louis Farrakhan and Jeremiah Wright. This is no different. Antisemites deserve no quarter among American leaders, right or left.”

West has made a series of hateful statements recently, claiming that Jews control Hollywood and threatening to launch “death con [sic] 3” against them.

Fuentes is a notorious antisemitic troll and Holocaust denier who is known for crashing conservative events.

Trump has said that he knew nothing about Fuentes, whom West brought along after asking to meet at dinner.

Friedman is a close ally of Trump whose relationship with the 45th president goes back decades. He helped Trump build a successful Middle East policy, including the relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, as well as the crafting of the Abraham Accords, which established peace between Israel and several Arab states.

