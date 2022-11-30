Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview on Wednesday that many Republicans prefer a continuing resolution (CR) over an omnibus spending bill to prevent more runaway spending and rampant inflation.

Blackburn spoke to Breitbart News as congressional leaders continue to negotiate whether to pursue an omnibus spending bill or a continuing resolution to fund the government.

However, the Tennessee conservative said many Republicans would prefer using a continuing resolution (CR) that would keep government spending levels at the same level. Blackburn said an omnibus spending bill could spike spending and lead to more inflation.

Blackburn explained, “My understanding is that there are discussions that are going on as to whether it’s going to be a year-long CR a short-term CR, or an omnibus. Many of us would prefer to see the similar approach and not have all of the additional spending. One thing we do know is if you continue to pile on more federal government spending, what you are doing is increasing the inflation rate is going to make it more difficult.”

Blackburn’s interview with Breitbart News follows Sens. Mike Braun (R-IN), Mike Lee (R-UT), Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Rick Scott (R-FL) expressing the need to pass a short-term continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government until Republicans take back the House in January.

The Republicans wrote to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY):

On November 8, 2022, the American people made their voices heard at the ballot box. Using the Democratic process, millions of Americans sent a message – they want divided power in Washington to curb the worst excesses of both parties. The undersigned stand with the voters. We believe it would be both imprudent, and a reflection of poor leadership, for Republicans to ignore the will of the American people and rubber stamp an omnibus spending bill that funds ten more months of President Biden’s agenda without any check on his reckless policies that have led to a 40-year high in inflation. Since taking office, President Biden has overseen a $4.8 trillion increase in the national deficit, costing the average American household an estimated $753 more a month. It should be up to the new Congress to set spending priorities for the remainder of this fiscal year.

The Senate conservatives added, “No additional spending, no additional policy priorities should be included. Any urgent items that require the Senate’s attention should be considered separately and under their own terms.”