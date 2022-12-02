Americans overwhelmingly support protests against the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) tyrannical “zero COVID” lockdown policies, a poll released Thursday found.

The survey from Rasmussen Reports and Human Events was conducted in response to news that thousands of protesters took to the streets in cities across China over the weekend – defying a brutal crackdown from the Communist regime – to demand an end to coronavirus lockdowns and the resignation of dictator Xi Jinping.

Out of 1,000 likely U.S. voters polled between November 28-29, 76 percent say they approve of the protests in China, including 53 percent who “strongly approve,” the poll shows. Only 12 percent disapprove and 12 percent are undecided. The margin of sampling error is ± 3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

Protests in China are not rare. What *is* rare, are multiple protests over the same issue, at the same time, across the country. The protest below, apparently in central Beijing’s liangmaqiao, is astounding #China #protests pic.twitter.com/UHJCqqF1YG — Tom Mackenzie (@TomMackenzieTV) November 27, 2022

Forty-two percent of likely voters think the U.S. government should support protesters who are calling for Xi Jinping to resign — 31 percent are unsure and 27 percent disagree.

“Majorities of every political category – 81 percent of Republicans, 75 percent of Democrats and 72 percent of unaffiliated voters – approve of the Chinese protesting against Beijing’s COVID-19 policy,” according to the poll report. “However, while a majority (53 percent) of Republicans think the U.S. government should support those calling for the Chinese president to resign, only 38 percent of Democrats and 37 percent of unaffiliated voters agree.”

When it comes to President Joe Biden’s China policy, less than a third (31 percent) of likely voters rate Biden as “good or excellent” and 46 percent give him a “poor” rating. Democrats are more likely (57 percent) to say China policy is “good or excellent” — a view that only 12 percent of Republicans and 23 percent of unaffiliated voters share.

Overall, only 8 percent of likely voters “view China as an ally to the United States.” Forty-one percent see China as an “enemy” and 46 percent say China is “somewhere in between being an ally or an enemy.”

Views of China differ based on political affiliation: Republicans (61 percent) are much more likely than Democrats (26 percent) and unaffiliated voters (37 percent) to view China as an enemy.

Older voters are also more like than younger voters to view China as an enemy of the United States.

“A majority (56 percent) of voters 65 and older view China as an enemy of the United States, a view shared by 45 percent of those ages 40-64 but only 25 percent of voters under 40. Similarly, 54 percent of 65 and older voters and 52 percent of those ages 40-65 give Biden a poor rating for his handling of China, but just 33 percent of voters under 40 agree,” the report states.