Report: Religious ‘Nones’ Skew Heavily Democrat, Pro-Abortion

Americans with no religious affiliation or belief skew heavily toward the Democrat party in their voting, according to a report this weekend from the Associated Press (AP).

In recent U.S. midterm elections, self-identified religious “nones” voted for Democrat House candidates by more than a two-to-one margin (65 percent to 31 percent) over Republicans, according to data from a recent survey by AP VoteCast.

Similarly, in the 2020 presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden took nearly three-quarters (72 percent) of nonreligious voters, while Republican President Donald Trump took 25 percent of that demographic, VoteCast revealed.

Some 29 percent of U.S. adults identify as nones (atheist, agnostic, or “nothing in particular”), a jump of nearly ten percentage points over the past ten years. In the recent midterms, approximately 22 percent of voters were nones, or roughly the same number as Roman Catholics.

“At least among white people, it’s become clear the Democratic Party has become the party for the non-religious people,” Ryan Burge, a professor of political science at Eastern Illinois University, said.

According to the survey, Democrats with no religious affiliation are overwhelmingly pro-abortion, much more so than their religious counterparts.

Sixty percent of religiously unaffiliated Democrat voters assert that abortion should always be legal, whereas just 40 percent of Democrat voters affiliated with Christian traditions say the same. Moreover, 69 percent of religiously unaffiliated Democrat voters identify as liberal, while only 46 percent of Democrats affiliated with Christianity embrace this identity.

According to Religion News Service, abortion “scored the biggest midterm victory” of any issue during the midterms.

