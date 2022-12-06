Alleged Intruder Shot Dead After Grabbing Homeowner from Behind

An alleged intruder who entered a Grayson County, Virginia, home around midnight Tuesday was shot dead after grabbing the homeowner from behind.

WFXR reports the incident occurred at a home “in the 1000 block of Mt. Zion Road in Elk Creek.”

In a Facebook post, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said, “The intruder gained access to the residence by breaking out a bedroom window.”

When the homeowner ascertained someone was in the house he went to retrieve a handgun, which is “when the intruder grabbed the homeowner from behind.”

GCSO indicates the homeowner and the alleged intruder began to struggle and both “went to the floor,” at which point the homeowner fired two shots.

The alleged intruder was pronounced dead at the scene.

GCSO identified the deceased man as 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.