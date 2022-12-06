Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) claimed that the flailing media cartel bill is important for “national security” as Senate Democrats weigh trying to attach it to a defense bill.

“We literally are going to lose one-third of the nation’s newspapers by the year 2025. It is about our own national future and national security,” Klobuchar said, according to a Bloomberg Government reporter.

Klobuchar has never argued that the bill — which would create a mainstream news media cartel to negotiate with Big Tech — was important for national security in the two years she has been trying to get it passed.

The House Judiciary Committee fired back at Klobuchar: “You know what’s a REAL national security issue? Not being able to meet our military’s recruitment goals because of the #COVID19 vaccine mandate on our troops. Know what isn’t? A Big Media bailout.”

Klobuchar’s latest argument also comes as Republicans point out that the JCPA could actually jeopardize national defense since it would force Big Tech platforms to host content or advertising from the Chinese Communist Party-controlled new outlets if it partnered or were affiliated with mainstream news media outlets.

