The niece of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) has been accused of biting, kicking, and spitting on officers, injuring six in the process, while at a New Orleans airport on Thanksgiving Day.

Shannon Epstein, 25, was onboard a 6:00 a.m. Spirit Airlines flight at Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport heading to New Jersey when she allegedly started questioning a perceived Latino family about “smuggling cocaine,” according to Capt. Jason Rivarde of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office via Nola.com.

Airline workers ordered Epstein off the plane, which was already in the process of taxiing but started to return to the gate. She allegedly refused to exit the jetway into the terminal and became “extremely combative” when deputies attempted to arrest her.

According to Rivarde, Epstein injured six deputies, allegedly “biting one on the arm and breaking the skin, and kicking another in the groin.”

During the altercation, Epstein referenced her relationship with her uncle, falsely claiming to be his daughter, according to a police report obtained by the New York Post. She also claimed to know former President Donald Trump.

“Epstein screamed: ‘Are you serious? Do you know who I am? I’m related to some very powerful people and I need to get back on that plane to New Jersey,'” the report read.

“Do you know who I am? I’m Chris Christie’s daughter and you’re so f—ed. You will lose your job over this s—. I know Donald Trump,” she continued.

The police report noted that she displayed “unusual strength” as officers tried to detain her and that she also “slurred her words” and “had white foam coming from the sides of her mouth.”

It took seven deputies to arrest Epstein, who had to be handcuffed to a wheelchair. Epstein allegedly continued to shout profane language and again tried biting officers while being wheeled to the airport security office.

Epstein was charged with six counts of battery on a police officer, three of disturbing the peace, one on resisting arrest by force, and one remaining after forbidden. She posted $10,750 bail and was released from custody later on Thanksgiving Day.

She is set to return to Louisiana for a court appearance on January 23, however, most flight-related cases are heard in federal court, according to Rivarde.

A month before the midterm elections, Christie stated he was considering a 2024 presidential bid depending on the results of the races. He has since continued to criticize Trump in the aftermath of the midterm elections.

