Chris Christie: After Midterms GOP Needs to Dump ‘Selfish’ Trump

Former Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that after the midterm elections, Republicans needed to make a “fundamental judgment” to become a Party of “us,” not former President Donald Trump and his own selfish desires.

Anchor Martha Raddatz asked, “Donald Trump, let’s talk about Donald Trump. He’s making the rounds in battleground states, going to Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio, but not Georgia, very early before the primaries, and he’s not rallying for Governor DeSantis to be re-elected in Florida. What’s going on here?”

Christie said, “This is shocking. Donald Trump is acting in his own self-interest as opposed to acting in the interest of the party. Again, this is what I’ve been talking about for months now. Republicans are going to have to make a fundamental judgment after November 8. Are we the party of me or the party of us? Donald Trump represents the party of me. Now you know when you see how he’s making those choices, you understand that it’s all about him. If you said nice things about him, if you agree if the election was stolen, he’ll campaign for you. If you don’t, he won’t. I was with Joe O’Dea, the Senate candidate in Colorado. He eviscerates Joe O’Dea because him because he said Joe Biden is the legitimate president despite the fact that Joe O’Dea agrees with Donald Trump on issues.”

He added, “So this is not about issues once again it’s about person, and it’s about Donald Trump and his own selfish desire to want his own point of view of the world, especially about the 2020 election reaffirmed, and if you don’t reaffirm it, which Ron DeSantis hasn’t interestingly, you know that’s why he’s not in Florida with Ron DeSantis.”

