Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) continued his mission to further divide Republicans when he mockingly endorsed Ronna McDaniel for RNC chair on Wednesday.

“I don’t know about you but I think Ronna McDaniel is doing an outstanding job running the RNC … 4 more years! 4 more years!” Swalwell tweeted on Wednesday.

Considering the poor showing that Republicans had during the midterm elections by failing to take back the U.S. Senate and only narrowly taking back the U.S. House, Swalwell’s enthusiastic endorsement of McDaniel for RNC chair was an obvious troll to further divide the party as it considers voting on new leadership. Swalwell pulled a similar stunt over the weekend when he encouraged a GOP coup against Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for House speaker.

“If the Freedom Caucus cannot stop Kevin McCarthy from being Speaker they should all resign from Congress. How can they serve with dignity if he neuters their revolt?” tweeted Swalwell as he tagged Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Chip Roy (R-TX), Andy Biggs (AZ), and Scott Perry (PA).

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) — the most likely successor for RNC chair — has said he will not challenge Ronna McDaniel for her position.

“RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel should not run for a 4th term. I won’t be running for RNC Chair at this time with McDaniel’s reelection pre-baked by design, but that doesn’t mean she should even be running again,” Zeldin said in a statement on Wednesday.

Zeldin further stated that McDaniel’s victory appears to be “pre-baked, as if the disappointing results of every election during her tenure, including yesterday in Georgia, do not and should not even matter.” Zeldin added that he is “committed to doing absolutely everything in my power to help save our country with every ounce of my energy.”

Zeldin further charged the Republican Party to “become more successful at fundraising, more efficient with spending, sharper with ballot collection and election integrity efforts, smarter with messaging, more present in Democrat strongholds, and more connected to the grassroots.”