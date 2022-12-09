Americans are “less likely” to do business with major companies that are working with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to stifle the protests in the authoritarian country, a Convention of States Action/Trafalar Group survey released Friday found.

When asked if they are “more or less likely to do business with major companies who are working with the Chinese Communist Party to censor citizen-led protests in China,” a solid majority, 77.3 percent, said they are “less likely.”

Just two percent said they are “more likely,” and 20.7 percent said it does not affect their choices.

There is a consensus across the board, however, as 71 percent of Democrats, 84.5 percent of Republicans, and 75.9 percent of independents said they would be less likely to do business with major companies working with the CCP to stifle the protests.

The survey, taken November 30 to December 3, 2022, among 1,085 respondents, has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

It follows the ongoing emergence of citizen-led protests across China over the CCP’s oppressive “zero-COVID” policy. Under the policy, citizens are subjected to house arrest, isolation, dirty quarantine camps, and starvation, all under the guise of protecting the citizenry from the Chinese coronavirus.

The totalitarian regime, however, is attempting to convince the rest of the world that it is easing up on the brutality, teasing a forthcoming abandonment of the “zero-COVID” policies oppressing citizens.

As Breitbart News reported:

The Communist Party has repeatedly insisted that its “zero-Covid” measures are necessary due to the severity of disease the virus causes, sometimes placing it in direct confrontation with its allies at agencies such as the World Health Organization (W.H.O.). Chinese officials claimed, however, not to document a single death attributable to Chinese coronavirus in the country between late May and late November. In that window, Beijing admitted to dozens of deaths of people by suicide, starvation, lack of access to basic medical care, or accidents at or in transit to quarantine camps – suggesting the alleged public health measures killed more people than the disease it was allegedly meant to contain. … The Chinese Communist Party initially responded to international media becoming aware of the protests by insisting that lockdowns and quarantine camps were necessary and that it would never “lie flat,” a derisive term it uses for countries that have mostly abandoned using the pandemic to violate the civil rights of its citizens, such as America. By Thursday, however, the state-run Global Times publication was declaring an end to “large-scale” lockdowns.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is among those who has publicly stated that China’s brutal policies serve as “a pretext” for “what they want to do anyways.”

“This zero COVID policy is draconian and violates people’s liberties, and it is completely unscientific. And the people of China are right to be able to speak out and protest against what the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is doing,” he said, highlighting that “the people in China are finally speaking out against it”:

The Chinese Communist Party’s “Zero COVID” policy is draconian, unscientific, and represents a gross violation of individual rights. The Chinese people are right to protest the maniacal impulse to exercise total control of the population which is the hallmark of the CCP regime. pic.twitter.com/pTMzG92u0U — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 29, 2022

Another recent Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey found that half believe President Biden should be more vocal in supporting the protesters.