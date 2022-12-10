Authentic, a Democrat digital consulting firm, dropped Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) as a client after she changed her party affiliation to Independent on Friday, according to a person close to the firm, who told Politico.

The firm represented Sinema for years, and dropping her as a client ultimately puts her at a disadvantage for 2024, when she is up for reelection.

On Friday, Sinema announced she would leave the Democrat Party to become an Independent during an interview released Friday morning with CNN’s Jake Tapper, saying she ultimately believed it made “a lot of sense” because a “growing number of Arizonans and people like me just don’t feel like we fit neatly into one party’s box or the other.”

All of this comes after the digital firm saw a revolt from its staffers earlier this year after she voted against the legislation the Biden administration pushed, such as eliminating the filibuster, which most of the Democrats wanted, and her infamous thumbs-down vote against raising the minimum wage to $15-an-hour.

According to the report earlier this year, staffers expressed their “shock and agitation” as to why their company that “professes fidelity to a set of progressive values” has worked with Sinema. In internal union messages the publication reviewed, one of the firm’s staffers said, “I am doing the devil’s work,” while another staffer said, “I feel sick about it tbh.”

The digital firm declined to comment on the report to Politico, and Sinema’s office did not respond to a request from the publication either.

Politico noted that Sinema’s campaign had given the firm over $700,000 in business since 2020, and Federal Election Commission records showed that the expenses include digital consulting and list acquisition.

Notably, following Sinema’s party switch, the Democrats will still have control of the Senate with 51 seats, as she will caucus with the Democrats.

