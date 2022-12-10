USPS Mail Carrier Shot Dead in Democrat-Run Milwaukee

A United State Postal Service mail carrier was shot dead Friday just before 6 p.m. in Democrat-run Milwaukee.

FOX News reported that the mail carrier was a 44-year-old man who had been with USPS for 18 years.

The man was shot while on the job and died at the scene, according to FOX6.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released a statement on the shooting:

The safety and security of Postal employees is a top priority of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The Postal Inspection Service is leading this investigation with support from local law enforcement. If you have any information related to this matter, please contact Postal Inspectors immediately at 877-876-2455 or the Milwaukee Police Department.

On November 19, 2022, TMJ4 observed Milwaukee had already reached 194 homicides for the year, while 193 were reported for the entire year of 2021.

The November 19th figure of 194 homicides means Milwaukee will set another homicide record this year.

