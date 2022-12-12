The executive committee of the Republican Party of Texas unanimously called for new leadership at the national party following poor results in the 2020 election and underperformance in 2022.

The State Republican Executive Committee (SREC) on Saturday, by a 62-0 margin, passed a resolution saying it had lost confidence in Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and that the state’s voting members must vote to replace her in January.

“Under Chairman McDaniel’s leadership, the GOP lost both houses of Congress and the White House, and seriously underperformed in 2022, further losing ground in the Senate and only barely winning a majority in the House,” the resolution stated.

The resolution acknowledged that the SREC has “no confidence” in the RNC under McDaniel’s leadership and wants the Texas GOP’s leadership, who can vote in the January election, to pick a new party leader to address the “deficiencies” that happened under the current leadership.

“The grassroots have lost faith in Chairman McDaniel and the RNC and believes the Party needs new leadership that will address deficiencies in fundraising, messaging, GOTV, and election integrity and put the party in closer alignment with its grassroots supporters and voters,” the resolution stated.

Currently, the Texas Republican Party has three RNC voting members: state Chair Matt Rinaldi, National Committeeman Dr. Robin Armstrong, and National Committeewoman Toni Anne Dashiell. All three are elected by grassroots supporters and voters.

The SREC is asking them to “pay heed to the grassroots’ profound dissatisfaction with the RNC and to vote for an alternative to replace Chairman McDaniel when the RNC meets in January to elect a chair.” The SREC’s resolution did not endorse anyone.

As of now, two candidates have announced their plans to challenge McDaniel: My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell and attorney Harmeet Dhillon. Dhillon appears to be the current front-runner in the challenge to McDaniel’s leadership.

