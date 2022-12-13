Watch Live: Loudoun Schools Hold Board Meeting After Indictments

ASHBURN, Virginia — Loudoun County Public Schools is holding their first school board meeting since a special grand jury released a damning report about its response to the rape and sexual assault of two girls by the same male student.

The meeting comes not only in the wake of the report, but also after former superintendent Scott Ziegler has been indicted on three misdemeanor charges, and the former communications director Wayde Byard faces one felony charge.

School board members are expected to grapple with the findings of the report, and the meeting will be open to public comment.

The crowd is expected to be large, with many citizens signing up to speak.

