White House Hosting Massive Musical Celebration for Same-Sex Marriage Bill Signing

People gather in Washington's Lafayette Park to see the White House illuminated with rainbow colors to mark the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to legalize same-sex marriage, June 26, 2015. President Joe Biden plans to sign legislation this coming week that will protect gay unions even if the Supreme Court revisits …
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File
Charlie Spiering

The White House previewed a massive signing celebration at the White House on Tuesday for a bill making gay marriage federally legal.

“Tomorrow is going to be a really important day for many Americans, millions of Americans across the country,” Karine Jean-Pierre said at the daily briefing on Monday. “And I think we cannot forget that.”

She said that the White House expected “thousands” of invited guests for President Joe Biden’s signing ceremony of the bill, including prominent gay and lesbian couples and “musical guests.”

“There will be musical guests and performances to celebrate this historic bill,” she said.

One of the invited guests is drag queen activist Marti Cummings, who performs for children.

“Grateful doesn’t begin to express the emotions I feel,” he wrote, sharing a copy of his invitation on social media.

President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the East Room of the White House, June 15, 2022, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The bill, titled the “Respect for Marriage Act,” enshrines same-sex marriage and interracial marriage into federal law.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade to allow states to regulate abortions, prominent leftists raised fears that the more conservative Supreme Court could rule against same-sex and interracial marriage.

Jean-Pierre celebrated the bill’s passage as a bi-partisan win for Biden, as it passed in the Senate 62-37 with the support of 12 Republicans.

File/Drag artist Marti Cummings, who performs for children,  is an invited guest at the White House on Tuesday (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

“This is a reminder, if I may add, how when — when we do reach across the aisle, there are things that we can get done — historic pieces of legislation that we can get done,” she said.

