Chip Roy Exposes EAGLE Act Loopholes Favoring CCP: Large Enough to ‘Drive a Truck Through’

The Senate’s EAGLE Act is riddled with holes “any idiot could drive a truck through,” according to Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who warned ahead of a key House vote on the bill of the threats it poses to Americans by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Speaking on the House floor on Tuesday, Roy stated that while “everyone of us here has significant groups of constituents and people across this country,” Congress is busy picking “winners and losers” every day.

“But who are the losers in this? It’s not Big Tech. It’s not all the Big Tech, big corporations — they’re all happy to collude with the People’s House in order to get their labor supply and what they need,” he said.

According to Roy, the “losers” of the outsourcing bill are many hospitals.

“Why do the [American] Hospital Association oppose this? Could it be that there’s Filipino nurses and others who can be left behind [who] are gonna have to go to the back of the line?” he asked. “The Filipino nurses that were crowding the room in which I was being treated for cancer at MD Anderson [Cancer Center] which was chock-full of Filipino nurses?”

Asserting that Congress is “picking winners and losers … based on nationality and specific countries,” Roy slammed the defense against the notion the legislation would open the door to Chinese communists coming to the U.S., as it “conveniently leaves out of the code all of the exceptions: the exception for involuntary membership, the exception for past membership, [and] the exception for close family members.”

“I mean any idiot could drive a truck through those holes,” he added.

Claiming it is “not a hard thing to understand what’s happening,” the Texas congressman slammed what he termed a “garbage” immigration bill:

At the eleventh hour, at the end of the 117th Congress, while Democrats are colluding with a bunch of weak-kneed Republicans in the Senate to pass a bunch of money that we don’t have, to borrow more money that we don’t have, to jam through a massive omnibus spending bill at the expense of the American people — this body is about to jam through a garbage immigration bill that will undermine people around the world seeking to come here, who are going to be put to the back of the line while colluding with Big Tech and big corporate interests to do it.

“That’s what’s happening right now on the floor of the House because we never actually have full-throated debates about this stuff,” he added.

Instead of having an “actual debate” on the floor, Roy argued, “we’re having thirty minutes of each side getting up and saying their talking points, and then we’ll have a vote and then we’ll move on.”

“We’re not going to be able to offer amendments on the floor because nobody in this body, none of the leadership on that side of the aisle or frankly off on this side of the aisle, gives a damn about my right to be able to offer an amendment on the floor of this House as my constituents gave me the power to do,” he added.

Roy said he was attempting to “defend the interests of having an immigration policy that is not based on the interest of one industry at the expense of countless other industries and at the expense of an immigration system that actually works.”

All this, he added, “while our border is wide open, being exploited by cartels and China to kill 72,000 Americans last year, and my Democratic colleagues don’t give a rip about a wide open border exploiting the American people and migrants getting abused in the process.”

The Equal Access to Green Cards for Legal Employment (EAGLE) Act, if passed by Congress, removes per-country caps on employment visas, a move viewed as favoring Big Tech’s desire to hire cheaper employees — with Big Tech companies expressing support for the bill.

Amazon, Intel, and Microsoft have all released statements in support of the bill.

Unlike U.S. professionals, foreign contract workers do not possess the professional autonomy or legal standing to disagree with profit-maximizing CEOs and senior managers who want to dodge federal rules and professional quality standards.

If passed, the EAGLE Act would allow executives to replace many more U.S. professionals with subordinate and compliant visa workers, turbocharging the Fortune 500 practice of annually recruiting over 200,000 foreign college graduates — mostly from India and China — for the white-collar careers that are needed by young American graduates.

Despite its massive reach, news about the bill has been largely suppressed by the establishment media, though it allows for CEOs to open U.S. borders to endless foreign workers.

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) described the bill as “a big fat middle finger to America’s working families.”

The legislation has seen fierce opposition from those worried it could lead to Indian and Chinese nationals dominating the immigration system, in addition to posing a national security threat from Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members.

The bill “just blows the limits [on the hiring of temporary visa-workers] out in the water and makes all of these temporary worker programs permanent, so that all of these jobs will be permanently removed from American workers,” said Rosemary Jenks, government affairs director at NumbersUSA.

“Congress is using an immigration ploy to lock Americans out of a growing part of the labor market … They’re dead serious about it,” she said.

She also insisted that “we’ll get a whole lot more foreign workers into U.S. jobs via the EAGLE Act, and that a huge percentage of Chinese nationals report back to the Communist Party of China.”

In October, Roy called on Republicans to “stop accepting the rhetoric of the left in the media [and] instead, go on offense,” as he warned that “Democrats want to kill our country,” and the Biden administration is “at war with the American people.”

In July, the congressman warned that America is “under invasion” as Americans are dying while cartels continue to profit.

He also slammed the Biden administration’s open border policies and accused the “MIA” Democrats of not caring about the impact of such policies on Americans and migrants alike.