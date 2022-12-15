Homicides Surge to Nearly 250 for the Year in Democrat-Run New Orleans

Homicides have surged to nearly 250 thus far in 2022 in Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s (D) New Orleans.

New Orleans police noted the city was at 248 homicides as of Monday of this week, FOX News reported. There were 218 homicides during all of 2021, and those 218 were the highest the city had seen in a year since 2005.

The death toll in 2022 has far surpassed 2021, and there are still two weeks left in the year.

FOX News observed that in September 2022 New Orleans became “the so-called murder capital of the country.”

The Metropolitan Crime Commission noted that as of September 18, “homicides [were] up 44 percent compared to 2021.”

By September 20 there “[had] been 218 carjackings in 2022, 343 shootings, and 397 armed robberies” in the city.

Mayor Cantrell is in the hot seat as homicides surge, FOX News pointed out, facing a recall effort amid allegations that the surge in violence has coincided with “questionable trips and expenditures” by the mayor.

