Mark Levin Calls for RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to Be ‘Removed’

Conservative radio host and litigator Mark Levin called for Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Ronna McDaniel to be replaced during his broadcast Thursday evening. “She needs to go. … She needs to be removed.”

Levin referred to an article Wednesday at RedState that alleged that the RNC had wasted millions of dollars under McDaniel’s tenure, spending on private jets, entertainment, floral arrangements, and other luxuries.

The article, by RedState’s Jennifer Van Laar, reported:

Back in 2010, RNC Chair Michael Steele was heavily criticized and eventually lost his position because donors were angry about what they believed was luxurious spending on private jets, floral arrangements, chauffeur services, and member meetings in expensive tropical locales. Donors were used to frugality from the RNC under the George W. Bush administration, when “Karl Rove would bitch if there were flowers on the tables” and staff holiday parties were catered by Chick-fil-A. … Late last week, RedState was provided a report dated October 7, 2022 that examined RNC’s 2021-22 spending. It calculated more than $500,000 in private jet expenses, $64,000 at clothing retailers, and $321,000 in floral arrangements.

A McDaniel spokesperson replied to RedState:

A client of Harmeet Dhillon decided to publish a hit piece in the middle of the night without making a serious attempt to engage with the RNC or Chairwoman McDaniel’s team. This blog post is as blatantly false as the lies she has been spreading that RNC members are being bribed for their votes. If critics want to misrepresent and push false narratives about the RNC’s spending this past cycle, they should do the math before realizing it only adds up to 0.8% of the total amount the Chairwoman raised.

Dhillon, a civil rights attorney, is challenging McDaniel in the next election for RNC chair, to be held early next year.

Though McDaniel is currently favored to win reelection, many Republicans are disappointed in the party’s recent election disappointments under her leadership.

