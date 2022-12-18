Good Guy with Gun Stops Attack at Amazon Facility in AZ

A contract worker with a gun stopped an armed attacker who shot and wounded one individual at an Amazon facility in Chandler, Arizona.

The incident, reported by FOX News on December 17, 2022, occurred on Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.

Police indicate that 29-year-old Jacob Murphy allegedly pulled into the employee parking lot of the Amazon facility and opened fire.

Murphy tried to enter the facility and a worker who tried to block his entrance was shot multiple times. Another Amazon worker, who was armed, then began shooting at Murphy.

Murphy died at the scene. The shots from the Amazon worker contributed to his death.

FOX 10 Phoenix noted police Sgt. Jason McClimans said, “Murphy was pronounced deceased due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound and gunfire from the third male.”

Murphy was not an Amazon worker, but allegedly attacked the facility due to “jealously issues regarding his girlfriend.”

Sgt. McClimans spoke directly about the armed worker who intervened, saying, “He did come to the aid of an individual who was shot by a suspect. So, in that case, I would say he is a good Samaritan.”

