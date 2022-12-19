Senate Democrat disagreements over the future headquarters of the FBI have delayed the release of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill.

Senate Minority Leader John Thune (R-SD) described the conflict as a “Dem on Dem” issue. A source familiar told Roll Call that the FBI headquarters issue delayed the release of the omnibus bill and that House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) was involved in the negotiations.

Hoyer has long been a proponent of moving the headquarters of the FBI to Maryland.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Pat Leahy said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has tried to resolve the Democrat spat.

Leahy continued, saying that the release of the legislative text for the omnibus spending bill could happen on Tuesday instead of Monday. Lawmakers are rushing to finish the release and passage of the omnibus before Christmas and a winter storm later this week.

“We thought it would be [tonight], but now I don’t know. Some of the leadership had some questions,” Leahy said.

Senate Appropriations Chair Jon Tester (D-MT) said that they were still “dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s but expect the bill to be released on Monday.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said the bill is about “whether the FBI is going to be in Virginia or Maryland.”

Another senator said that the bill’s delay is “all about where the FBI building is.”

The senator added, “That’s the only thing left. It’s not about money. It’s about location.”

As congressional leadership hopes to soon release the omnibus bill, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said that leaders should refocus their priorities.

Scott wrote, “Cut wasteful spending. Secure the border. Stop Democrats from hiring an army of IRS agents. That should be our ONLY focus as we end the year.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.