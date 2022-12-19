Poll: Democrat Support for Joe Biden 2024 Bid Drops

Democrat support for President Joe Biden to run in 2024 is dropping, a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll found.

The survey found Biden remaining stagnant in his overall ratings, which are still underwater. Half, 50 percent, view in unfavorably, while 46 percent maintain a favorable view.

Things get worse for Biden, however, as less than a quarter, 23 percent, want him to run in 2024. Further, he fails to even see majority support from Democrats. According to the survey, the percent of Democrats who want him to run for a second term has fallen, going from 45 percent down to 40 percent.

This coincides with findings of other recent surveys, showing a lack of enthusiasm for a Biden 2024 bid across the board.

A recent Politico survey, for instance, found 65 percent expressing the belief that Biden should not run in 2024. Just 28 percent believe he should, and of those, only 15 percent said he “definitely” should run.

Democrats previously predicted the matter would be settled on the back of November’s mid-terms:

Meanwhile another recent poll from the Economist and YouGov found a stunning lack of enthusiasm among Democrats, specifically. In this survey, only four in ten Democrats — 39 percent, said they would like to see Biden run for president again.

Further, one 13 percent of independents share that view as well.

The USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll was taken December 7-11, 2022, among 1,000 registered voters and has a +/- 3.1 percent margin of error.

The survey follows reports of the Biden family “fully” supporting another presidential bid, per a senior advisor.

“As the President has said, he intends to run for re-election,” the individual told Fox News. “That is something both Dr. Biden and the family fully support.”

Biden — currently the oldest president in history at the age of 80 — would be 82 at the beginning of his second term and, according to reports, has become frustrated by the criticisms of his age.

Elon Musk recently took a shot at Biden, suggesting the introduction of an age limit of “just below 70” for elected officials. https://t.co/Hc9KHuVlNL — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 4, 2021

“You think I don’t know how f**king old I am?” Biden told an ally, according to Politico’s Jonathan Martin.

Biden has repeatedly contended that his faculties are in check and that he is in good health, despite lingering concerns across the political spectrum.