Report: Joe Biden Privately Vents Frustrations About Age: ‘You Think I Don’t Know How F**king Old I Am?’

President Joe Biden reportedly vented frustrations to allies about press reports about his age, as he and his family eye a reelection campaign.

“You think I don’t know how f**king old I am?” he asked one of his “allies” according to Politico’s Jonathan Martin.

The president has tried to make light of his advanced age in public, as he repeatedly tells his critics to “watch me” as he continues racking up legislative successes.

“I have trouble even mentioning, even saying to myself, my own head, the number of years. I no more think of myself as being as old as I am than fly,” he said in an interview with CBS 60 Minutes in September.

“I mean, it’s just not– I haven’t– observed anything in terms of– there’s not things I don’t do now that I did before, whether it’s physical, or mental, or anything else,” he added.

Biden is already the oldest American president in history and would be 82 if he wins reelection.

But all signs signal that he is ready to run again, barring some major health issues.

First Lady Jill Biden reportedly told French President Emanuel Macron during the White House State Dinner last week that she was ready for another campaign, prompting him to toast to Biden’s political future.

Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain also indicated that he expects Biden to run again.

“I expect it shortly after the holidays,” he said during a Wall Street Journal summit last week. “But I expect the decision will be to do it.”

A senior advisor told Fox News the Biden family is “fully” behind the president’s intention to run again, even though Biden has said he would discuss the issue further with his family over the Christmas holiday.

“I hope Jill and I get a little time to actually sneak away for a week around — between Christmas and Thanksgiving,” he said during a press conference in November. “And my guess is it would be early next year we make that judgment.”

Previously the oldest American president in office was Ronald Reagan, who was 77 when his second term in office ended.